50 Cent Explains Why There’s Nothing He Respects About Rick Ross’ Career

50 Cent made a guest appearance at Real 92.3 LA to have a sit down with Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed.

During his appearance on the radio station 50 was asked about Rick Ross for the second time this month. He was asked if he respected anything about Rick Ross and his career, 50 did not mince words.

“No, no, there’s nothing there,” 50 replied. “I never wanted to work with him. I understand from a perspective from someone who’s just listening to what it sounds like… Does it matter he’s a correctional officer? Does that ever matter? Look at the irony of the artists that come under him. Prison reform and all of the wrongfully convicted and wrongfully treated people in the prison system. He’s on the whole other side of that. Just look at it.”

As mentioned before, it’s not the first time 50 was asked about Ross, a couple days ago, “I don’t have a problem with [Ross],” 50 said while on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning earlier this month. “If I was chasing him I would have got him by now. You know that…. When they bring these people up I’m like ‘Why?'”

50 also briefly touched on his past beef with The Game. The two had a notorious beef in the early 2000’s, that saw the two basically stop communicating as a whole.

When asked if they two would ever collab again, 50 responded “I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t even know what’s he’s doing…”