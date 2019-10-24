T-Pain Keeps It Real, Tells Fans His 1UP DLC Tour Has Been Canceled Due To Poor Ticket Sales

T-Pain is considered a legend in these music streets, but it didn’t resonate in his ticket sales. The always candid artist kept it real with fans on Instagram and explained why he decided to cancel his 1UP DLC tour even going as far as to reveal he was “advised to lie” about the reasoning for his decision.

The Masked Singer champion wasn’t too shy to reveal to The Breakfast Club how he blew through his $40 million fortune. Yesterday (Oct.23), T-Pizzle decided to speak to fans in Instagram video and tell them the troubling news about his 1UP DLC tour was canceled due to low ticket sales.

“Some things got cut, some corners got cut, production went missing, and you know, I wasn’t as hands-on with the planning and things as I should’ve been, because I’ve been busy as hell.”

“I just thought since the first 1UP Tour went well, sold out every city, then this should be good. But having said that, I’m going to take it upon myself to cancel the 1UP DLC Tour. Because it just would have been a bad look for me, and it wouldn’t have been entertaining for y’all. So, I’d rather just leave it for a later time.”

He kept it a buck with his fans about being advised to lie about the situation stating he was instructed to say he needed “me time” or “time to spend with family” but ultimately decided to put the blame on himself.

“We f—ed up. I’ma keep it real with y’all, man.”

Some fans felt his tour suffered due to poor management, and lack of promotion didn’t help.

I blame the marketing team this the 1st I’m hearing of it…. I hear about random rappers from North Dakota concerts on here… I’m sure I should’ve heard of T-Pain — Tre’Jan Vinson (@TreJan_) October 23, 2019

T-Pain took to his Twitter account to thank fans for their kind words and telling them to look out for new tour dates following the news and even calling out the media for only focusing on the negative.

Sure would’ve loved all this media coverage when I announced the tour. The media loves life’s lows. FREE PROMO FOR THE BAD SHIT!! EXTRA EXTRA READ ALL ABOUT THE NEGATIVE PARTS!!!!!!! — T-Pain (@TPAIN) October 23, 2019

All good tho. I really really really really really appreciate the love you guys give me and have for me. After 15 years I know how these things go. I love y’all fr. I’ll be buyin those dranks soon enough. LOOK OUT FOR NEW TOUR DATES!!!!! — T-Pain (@TPAIN) October 23, 2019

He would go on to show how much love he received during a show at Fresno State for homecoming.

Well, he might be mad at the media for reporting on his tour cancelation, but who knows this might help him out in the end cause now everyone knows. If anyone can band together to sell out T-Pain shows, Twitter sure as hell can.

Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty