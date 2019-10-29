LeBron James Evacuates His Home As Wildfires In California Grow

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James, was forced to evacuate from his home on Monday morning because of the fires in Los Angeles and Southern California.

James made a series of tweets letting Twitter know that he was evacuating and trying to find a place for his family to go.

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

The fire which has ravaged Southern California has engulfed more than 70 acres of land on the Westside of Los Angeles according to NBC Los Angeles.

The blaze began as a simple brush fire, but because of the wind, and dry climate, the fire quickly spread, causing mandatory evacuation within a little over an hour.

Early Monday the brush fire broke out along the west side of interstate 405 near the Getty center, but just a few hours later it had moved westward and had grown to more than 500 acres with around 10,000 homes and commercial buildings under mandatory evacuation.

To help residents understand just how dire the situation is, officials were serious with their message.

“Get out when we say get out,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

James home, which is in the Brentwood part of Los Angeles, was purchased in 2017 shortly before he signed a four-year $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. It is not known at this moment if his home has suffered any damage.

LeBron went on to explain just how intense the fires have been and send his prayers to all being affected by the wildfires.

Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

I 🙏🏾 for all the families in the area that could be affected by these 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019