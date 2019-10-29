Kanye West Finally Does Carpool Karaoke, But on A Plane With A Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West always seems to be in his own lane. He continued that trend Monday night on the Late Late Show with James Corden. After flaking on Corden and Carpool Karaoke back in August, Kanye made up for it, by taking Carpool Karaoke to the next level.

There’s a segment on Corden’s show where he does Carpool Karaoke. In this segment he links with musicians during a carpool ride to the studio, they discuss various topics and have interjections where they sing some of the artists most popular songs. Well in the most Kanye way possible, he remixed it and turned it into Airpool Karaoke.

On the remixed show Kanye and Corden chatted amongst some of the members of the Kanye’s new Sunday Service group, they discussed his newfound faith, some of the reasons he decided to turn his life over to Christ and what has come as a result of his decision to do so.

Kanye talked about his full-on embracing of Christianity that even garnered support from Donald Trump Jr.

“When I went to the hospital a few years ago, I wrote in the hospital ‘Start a church in Calabasas, it’s something that I had a feeling that I needed to do that God put on my heart and now he just keeps on taking me to new levels and us to other levels that we didn’t even imagine before.”

Kanye also discussed his belief that a higher power is using him as a vessel to show off; Corden used this as an opportunity to discuss how he feels about fans meeting his latest era with intense skepticism and sometimes outright rejection.

“I say, when you go to sleep, would you agree that you are asleep when you are asleep?” West proposed. “And when you wake up, would you agree that you are awake when you are awake? Would you agree that those are two different states? People who don’t believe are walking dead. They are asleep and this is the awakening.”

You can check out the full Airpool Karaoke episode here.