Watch Issa Rae & LaKeith Stanfield Fall In Love In The New Trailer For ‘The Photograph’

In addition to her many, many other projects, Issa Rae will be starring in The Photograph alongside LaKeith Stanfield. Due on Valentine’s Day, Rae and Stanfield play two people (Mae and Michael) who quickly fall in love after meeting. Unfortunately, because of her late mom, Mae’s got some reservations about pursuing a relationship.

Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter:

“The film begins as Mae Morton (Rae) deals with the death of her estranged mother, who was a famed photographer. When Mae finds a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box, she sets out on a journey delving into her mother’s early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with up-and-coming journalist Michael Block (Stanfield). Chanté Adams, Y’lan Noel, Rob Morgan, Chelsea Peretti, Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Lil Rel Howery and Jasmine Cephas Jones also star in the film, which was directed and written by Stella Meghie. Erika Hampson, Meghie and Rae serve as executive producers.”

At the end of the trailer, above, we hear a quote from Mae’s deceased mom… “I wish I had put as much courage into love as I put in my work,” she says. That advice turns things around for Mae.

Get into the clip up top.