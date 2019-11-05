Fun’s Over: Man Stabbed To Death During Fight Over Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich

Over the weekend, folks went cuckoo for the return of Popeyes’ chicken sandwich, the highly sought-after food item that allegedly “sold out” in the fast-food chains across the country. While the mad scramble to secure a one or in some cases two was utterly ridiculous, there were never really any reports of violence breaking out among folks at the eateries until last night. Authorities are saying a 28-year-old man was stabbed to death when a fight broke out over the chicken sandwich at a Popeyes located in a DC suburb.

28-year-old man stabbed to death at Popeyes in Maryland after fight over restaurant's chicken sandwich, police say. https://t.co/4IhgIcn3N6 — ABC News (@ABC) November 5, 2019

WJLA reports after an argument that reportedly started inside the Oxon Hill Popeyes between two men while they were in line inside the restaurant. It eventually spilled outside where the victim was fatally stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour later. Jennifer Donelan, PGPD’s media relations director, speaking on behalf of law enforcement, stated:

“Our homicide detectives are hard at work on this one, but we have been able to determine preliminarily that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant.”

PGPD believes the incident may have begun when someone cut the line to secure a chicken sandwich. The suspect is currently still at large, and police are urging witnesses to come forward to identify the man. They were unable to provide a description of the assailant last night. Imagine being the person who’s possibly going to jail for life over a Popeyes chicken sandwich. We are in some strange times, you hate to see it.

