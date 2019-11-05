Laughable: Donald Trump Jr. Thinks THIS Is Solid Proof His Father Isn’t A Racist

Donald Trump is for sure a racist, but his son would argue otherwise and you’d never believe his reasoning as to why. Actually, you’ll believe it —because white people gon’ white.

In Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, a book written by Donald Trump Jr., no. 45’s eldest child basically says his father can’t be racist because he has Black friends. Hm… where have we heard that before?

“Oh, and by the way, given all the things my father has been called, particularly a ‘racist,’ it sure sounds odd that he’d let his son vacation with a black man or hang out with Michael Jackson, doesn’t it?'” Trump Jr. wrote, according to the Daily Beast. “If he’s a racist, he’s sure not very good at it,” Trump Jr. reportedly adds.

Bloomberg.com also noted “He said when he was a kid, Michael Jackson lived in Trump Tower and came over to play video games with him and Eric.”

Elsewhere in his book, Trump Jr. complains about the “mainstream media manipulating the news” and reveals his brother Eric was spat on by a waitress in Chicago. Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us is available in stores now for those who are interested.