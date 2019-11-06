Drake Teases Cannabis Company Called “More Life Growth Co.” By Delivering Flowers Around Toronto

Drake seemingly always makes his announcements in extravagant fashion. This most recent event, the rapper sent flowers across downtown Toronto to promote a relatively unknown business venture called “More Life Growth Co.”

The boutiques, which were covered in the words “More Life,” were sent to numerous media outlets and of course word began to spread quickly that Toronto’s very own was planning something big.

The flowers caught downtown Toronto business off guard and little was known about what he was planning. Then Tuesday, Drake took to Instagram to provide more details on what he has been cooking up. The short video shows a biodome, which suggests it’s a cannabis business, and has the words “Welcome to More Life” over the screen floating. The company’s Instagram is tagged in the caption. The page is currently set to private and in the bio, it just says “Coming soon.”

Beyond the speculation of it being cannabis from the biodome, Highsnobiety reported that according to the Canadian trademark database, More Life is listed as selling goods pertaining to cannabis products and accessories, medical cannabis, THC and CBD, as well as corresponding apparel and footwear.

Weed was legalized in Canada in 2018, so it’s no surprise to see Canada’s very own getting in on the pie.