Chicago Rapper Lil Reese In Critical Condition After Getting Shot

Chicago born rapper Lil Reese is reportedly in critical condition after being shot during a car chase in suburban Chicago.

Reese, whose real name is Tavares Taylor, was being chased by another car in Country Club Hills when a gunman got out and fired 12 shots into Reese’s Jeep Grand Cherokee, before speeding off from the intersection a witness told WGNTV. No arrests have been made.

Reese was hit in the neck, and raced to a local hospital before emergency services arrived.

He has been listed in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center, a spokesperson told Complex.

Authorities are searching for the car involved. It has been described as a white or grey Chevy Malibu, with tinted windows and a Wisconsin license plate.

Fellow Chicago born rapper, and good friend of Reese, Lil Durk, took to Twitter to let everyone know that Reese was going to be okay.

Reese good 💙 — DURKIOOO🦅 (@lildurk) November 12, 2019