Chicago Rapper Lil Reese In Critical Condition After Getting Shot

The Front 11.12.19

Chicago born rapper Lil Reese is reportedly in critical condition after being shot during a car chase in suburban Chicago.

Reese, whose real name is Tavares Taylor, was being chased by another car in Country Club Hills when a gunman got out and fired 12 shots into Reese’s Jeep Grand Cherokee, before speeding off from the intersection a witness told WGNTV. No arrests have been made.

Reese was hit in the neck, and raced to a local hospital before emergency services arrived.

He has been listed in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center, a spokesperson told Complex.

Authorities are searching for the car involved. It has been described as a white or grey Chevy Malibu, with tinted windows and a Wisconsin license plate.

Fellow Chicago born rapper, and good friend of Reese, Lil Durk, took to Twitter to let everyone know that Reese was going to be okay.

 

Reese grew to fame in the early 2010s as Chicago’s drill movement took over the airwaves when Chief Keef‘s “I Don’t Like” popped. The song would later get remixed by Kanye’s GOOD Music crew which helped it reach unheard-of levels of popularity. With that track under their belt, Chi-town’s teens of Glory Boyz Entertainment (GBE) and Only The Family (OTF), like Reese, Lil Durk, Fredo Santana, Chief Keef, Young Chop, began to drop infectious music with heavy baselines that helped usher in a new subgenre of hip-hop.
