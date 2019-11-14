Jay-Z Reportedly Had “Some Influence” In Upcoming Colin Kaepernick Workout

Many were angered by Jay-Z‘s NFL deal — especially because word is he didn’t feel the need to consult Colin Kaepernick prior to partnering with the problematic league. But now, it seems Hov is doing his best to help the excluded athlete get on a team and back on to the field.

Ian Rapoport hit Twitter with details about Kaep’s upcoming workout and revealed Jay-Z has quietly been putting in work on the quarterback’s behalf. “I am also told that JAY-Z — who has been working with the NFL on some social justice initiatives — was involved in this and pushed this idea to some extent,” he said in a clip, before also tweeting footnotes.

“1. Jay-Z, a partner with the NFL on social justice, had some influence here,” Rapoport doubled down. “2. This is not part of Kaepernick’s settlement, nor did he ask for this in his settlement.”

See below:

Two notes: 1. Jay-Z, a partner with the NFL on social justice, had some influence here. 2. This is not part of Kaepernick’s settlement, nor did he ask for this in his settlement. https://t.co/6l7z3MYJ5x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2019

Unfortunately, folks don’t seem convinced that this is a genuine move on Jay’s part…

“Hov the goat,” one fan tweeted, to which a critic responded “The goat of publicity stunts. This is a sham.” Elsewhere, a football fan tweeted “Bottom line is, he ain’t getting signed. All of this sounds bs. Why not on a Tuesday when teams hold tryouts. And if teams wanted him, he would’ve been signed.” We guess we’ll just have to wait and see.