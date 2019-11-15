Watch: Tory Lanez Ranks His ‘Chixtape’ Projects From Worst To Best

Tory Lanez is ending our week off right with the fifth installment of his Chixtape series. Rather than simply sample his favorite ’00s artists, he put them all on the album — we’re talking Ludacris, Jagged Edge, Mya, Mario, Ashanti, the list goes on — and, spoiler alert, it’s fire.

“I remember being starstruck when I saw these artists in middle school. And, I had the same feeling during every session when I worked with all of them,” he tells Apple Music of the album. As Chixtape 5 dropped he hit social media to thank his following: “Can’t believe this moment is real ….. but it is .. and I wanna thank my day 1 fans and my news fans for supporting and believing in me so much.”

So… all of the Chixtape projects are good, but which ones are the best? In a promotional clip for HotNewHipHop Tory ranks ’em, admitting his inaugural Chixtape project is his least favorite.

“It was my first all R&B project,” he told HNHH. “When I sampled it, and I did it, I just wanted it to be appreciated as an all R&B project. I didn’t really have the structure of all the samples,” he explained. You’ll have to tune into the clip to see how he ranks the rest of the series. See that below and cop Chixtape 5 here.