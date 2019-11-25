Nick ‘Swaggy P’ Young Loses His Cool During Rec League Championship Game

Currently unemployed NBA baller, Nick ‘Swaggy P’ Young clearly has that fire to still to ball out on the court. He put that passion on full display on Wednesday (Nov.20) during a rec league championship game, and it cost his team the chip. TMZ Sports reports that Swaggy P got into an on-court altercation, which he had to be held back by teammates.

Nick Young Forfeits Rec League Championship After On-Court Altercation https://t.co/xXg4807f8z — TMZ (@TMZ) November 25, 2019

According to the gossip site, Young’s squad was cruising to what seemed to be a comfortable victory before things got out of control. Apparently, it was a foul call that got the former Los Angeles Lakers’ star heated, leading to his team taking their ball and leaving the gym… literally.

Per TMZ:

We’re told Nick’s team was up 14 in the 2nd half when an argument broke out over a foul call, and things escalated quickly.

Some words were said, and Nick got angry — to the point where his teammates had to hold him back from a possible fight.