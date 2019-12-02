Snoop Dogg Is Dropping A Lullaby Album For Kids

If you’ve ever wondered what it looks like for a rapper to stay relevant over more than 3 decades, look no further than Snoop Dogg.
He’s made some of the most iconic rap albums of all time, he’s got a cooking show with Martha Stewart, nearly won a Grammy for a reggae album, and now he’s making lullabies.
No, seriously.
Dogg has teamed up with California-based company Rockabye Baby to release a collection of baby-friendly versions of his greatest hits entitled Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg.
Fans who are looking to hear more family-friendly versions of his chart-toppers — or are excited to introduce their infant to the West Coast legend– you won’t have to wait long because the collection drops this Friday, December 6.
The cover art plays to Snoop’s vibe as a lowrider cruises down the highway en route to Long Beach with a teddy bear behind the wheel.
Peep the entire Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg tracklist below:
01. Gin and Juice
02. What’s My Name?
03. Beautiful
04. Drop It Like It’s Hot
05. Lay Low
06. Sensual Seduction
07. Young, Wild & Free
08. Snoop’s Upside Ya Head
09. California Roll
10. Trust Me
11. Slow Down
12. Doggy Dogg World
We just cant wait to see how Sensual Seduction becomes less… sensual.