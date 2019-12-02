Azealia Banks Announces That She Is Retiring From Music While Dissing Tinashe & Iggy Azalea

Azealia Banks has announced that she is “leaving the forest so you tree bitches can fall in silence.”

For the majority of the last 2 years, Banks has not been releasing a lot of music. She has even hinted at retiring from rap overall in recent years.

But now, she has taken to Instagram, in a long-winded post to announce that it is now official– she won’t be making music anymore.

“I find myself acknowledging/looking at shit I’m leagues above and it really is such a setback,” she writes. “I truly honestly could not give a fuck about any of the people you ask me to collab with. I’m like a giant baking pies and eating cakes trying to fault mice for collecting crumbs,” she adds. “Gotta leave the crumbs on the floor and let the ecosystem do what it does.”

Despite Banks stating that she and Iggy Azalea have squashed their beef, she made sure to take some parting shots at the Australian born singer on her way out.

“I really can’t allow y’all to keep throwing me in the bucket with Iggys/Tinashaes/random drag queens just because I’m a female and you guys play Barbie dream house with the names and create this culture of shared data.”

Azealia Banks came onto the music scene in 2011 with her biggest hit “212.” Since then, Azealia has made headlines for her antics more than her music.

Banks hasn’t made announcements on what her plans are posting music career, but I’m sure she’ll probably find her way back into the headlines.