Master P Unveils His Own Ramen Noodles Dubbed “Rap Noodles”

He’s not a businessman he’s a business, man.

Master P has been delving into different business opportunities for the majority of his life, beginning with the revolutionary No Limit Record that saw him build a music empire from the ground up.

Now, decades removed from the that, the New Orleans mogul is trying his hands at Rap Noodles. Known as the ultimate meal for college students or anyone on a budget, the new snack is similar to Ramen Noodles but with more interesting flavors.

Flavors will include Creamy Chicken Gumbo, Hot N Spicy Cajun Shrimp, Spicy Picante Chicken, and Sirloin Steak Beefy.

Named, Percy Miller, Master P announced his new venture on Instagram with a preview of the products.

“Chef-Boy-Ar-P. I grew up on noodles now I created my own brand,” Master P wrote in the caption. “Start small and build. Get you some product if you want to be successful. It’s nothing like this New Orleans flavor creamy chicken and gumbo. You can cook it on the stove or you can put it in the microwave.”

Is it a new food for Master P to pitch? Yes. Is it his first time delving into the snack market? Of course not. Rap Snacks, the chips that have flavors dedicated to rappers like Migos and Fetty Wap is co-owned by Miller and James “Fly” Lindsay.

Rap Noodles should be in a store near you soon.