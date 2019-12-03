High Times: Lil Wayne Enters Cannabis Industry With His Own Weed Brand

Like so many other artist in the industry, Lil Wayne is now making his way into the business of cannabis. Wayne made it official on Monday, December 2 that he would be entering the newly legal industry.

Weezy took to IG to make the announcement, GKUA Ultra Premium is the name of his brand, and the pictures that accompanied the post showed Wayne smoking his very own weed brand.

“IT’S THAT GKUA Ultra Premium @gkuaofficial #thatgkua #myweed,” Lil Wayne said in his caption.

GKUA Ultra Premium’s official website promotes and promises the brand will give you “the best high of your life.” Each joint, CBD and THC vape cartridge is made from the finest cannabis and has the thumbs up from Wayne himself, the brand claims.

The website advertises the brand by saying “Lil Wayne, artistic giant and connoisseur of cannabis, has created the ultimate cannabis brand, GKUA Ultra Premium. Produced from the finest cannabis, GKUA Ultra Premium products are Lil Wayne tasted and approved. Lil Wayne provides inspiration to millions of people and now, he is delivering it in one more form, the best high of your life. Whether you’re a budding connoisseur or new to the scene, you’re invited to the party,”

Wayne has numerous business ventures which range from clothing and his Trukfit brand, to his collaboration with Bumbu Room where he discusses a wide range of topics.