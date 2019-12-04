Hov50: TIDAL Celebrates JAY-Z’s Birthday With Special Video Stream

Today we celebrate the birthday of the best rapper ever, Shawn JAY-Z Carter.

So it’s only right that the streaming service that he owns put together something special for his 50th birthday. In honor of the day, Tidal is hosting a video stream to commemorate the day that will feature “his music videos, interviews and more” which you can stream here.

In honor of JAY-Z’s birthday, we’ll be livestreaming our collection of his music videos, performances, documentaries, and more all day long.https://t.co/FxIqTUSgeQ #Hov50 pic.twitter.com/Coxk9Xl3kz — TIDAL (@TIDAL) December 4, 2019

Aside from the stream, TIDAL also has a bunch of dope playlists that commemorate Hov’s career across three decades. Entitled the evolution, it breaks down into three eras; from 1996-2002, 2003-2009, and 2010 to now. The other playlist options include all of Jay’s fire guest verses, and his best videos.

TIDAL members can listen –and watch– all of the extensive Hov content here:

Notable Hip-Hop journalist Elliot Wilson also decided to put together a 50-song playlist in honor of #Hov50 that in is own words is, “A tribute to the creator of rap’s greatest catalog. Here’s a monumental mix of underappreciated gems, rarities and brilliant collaborations. Cheers to more stories to tell. Celebrate JAY-Z.”

This Good, This Long: JAY-Z Tribute

A tribute to the creator of rap’s greatest catalogue. Here’s a monumental mix of underappreciated gems, rarities and brilliant collaborations. Cheers to more stories to tell. Celebrate JAY-Z. https://t.co/0rlIUBasYt #TIDAL 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/5MLrNQHOzU — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) December 4, 2019

Happy Birthday, Hov.