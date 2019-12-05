Watch The Pulpit?: Kanye West Reportedly Joining Joel Osteen At Yankee Stadium In 2020

Watch The Throne is a thing of the past, but it looks like “Watch The Pulpit” could become a thing. According to TMZ, Kanye West is will be joining ridiculously popular televangelist Joel Osteen to pack out Yankee Stadium in 2020.
The celebrity gossip site reports that people close to the rapper told them that plan is for West and Osteen to unite again May 2, 2020, at the home of the Yankees as part of Joel’s “America’s Night of Hope.”
Per TMZ:
If Kanye does indeed join Osteen at Yankee Stadium, he and his traveling choir could be performing in front of more than 50,000 people. That’s nearly 10,000 more eyes that flocked to Osteen’s Lakewood megachurch to see the new religious dynamic duo come together.
Now as far as ticket prices are concerned, past tickets for “A Night of Hope” at Yankee Stadium went for $15, don’t be shocked if that price goes up a bit because Christian Billionaire Rapper aka Kanye West will allegedly be on the bill. This smells like a tour in the making if you ask us.
Photo: Brad Barket / Getty