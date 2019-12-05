Watch The Pulpit?: Kanye West Reportedly Joining Joel Osteen At Yankee Stadium In 2020

Watch The Throne is a thing of the past, but it looks like “Watch The Pulpit” could become a thing. According to TMZ, Kanye West is will be joining ridiculously popular televangelist Joel Osteen to pack out Yankee Stadium in 2020.

Kanye West Joining Joel Osteen for Huge Yankee Stadium 'Night of Hope' https://t.co/P7YGT4zBSp — TMZ (@TMZ) December 5, 2019

The celebrity gossip site reports that people close to the rapper told them that plan is for West and Osteen to unite again May 2, 2020, at the home of the Yankees as part of Joel’s “America’s Night of Hope.”

Per TMZ:

Sources close to Kanye tell us … Ye and Joel will take center stage at baseball’s cathedral on May 2, 2020, for a mega event that certainly plays like a tour stop. The NYC event is part of Joel’s “America’s Night of Hope,” … which he takes to several cities across the country.