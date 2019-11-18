Kanye West Kanye West Announces His First Opera, Nebuchadnezzar

Kanye West posted to Twitter on Sunday extending an invitation to Nebuchadnezzar: A Kanye West Opera. The event will take place on November 24 at 4pm at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale today, November 18th.

Nebuchadnezzar was the King of Babylon threw Shadrach, Meshach, and threw Abednego into a fiery furnace before the trio was saved by God himself. The production will be spearheaded Anglo-Italian artist Vanessa Beecroft, who also collaborated with Yeezy during Yeezy Season 2 runway fashion show.

Invite artwork by Nick Knight pic.twitter.com/U7IBqe1Gxk — ye (@kanyewest) November 17, 2019

This announcement comes in the days following Kanye West’s appearance at Joel Osteen’s church in Houston, Texas.

During his appearance at the church, West “humbly” stated, “the greatest artist that God ever created is working for Him.”

While at the church, Kanye also made news for asking a member of the church to “stop distracting me”. West said “I go into these streams of consciousness when I’m talking, and when you speaking in the middle of it, it distracts me, I really appreciate the support, but I would like for everybody to be completely silent so I can let God flow through me as I speak to you guys today.”

In other Ye news, he recently performed one of his Sunday Services at a Houston jail, when Texas lieutenant governor Dan Patrick spoke to him and his wife Kim Kardashian about the Heart of Texas Foundation, which provides seminary education to those serving long sentences.

“I had a chance to hear Kanye West talk about his faith at Lakewood Church earlier today and meet him and his wife, Kim Kardashian,” Patrick wrote in an email to his supporters.. “Kanye has turned his life over to Christ and his message of faith is reaching young people across the country and bringing them to God. Kanye wore my Texas, American Flag and cross pin that I designed many years ago. He gave a compelling message about how he committed his life to Christ after being lost for so many years.”