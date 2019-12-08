Juice WRLD Reportedly Dead At 21 After Seizure

Juice WRLD, the promising young rapper from Chicago has passed away at the age of 21.

According to TMZ, Juice flew from California to Illinois’ Midway airport and seemed fine. But after getting off his flight, sources say that he began to suffer from a seizure while walking through the airport while bleeding from the mouth.

“[Juice WRLD] was still conscious when he was rushed to a hospital. However, he was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital. The cause of death is unclear at this time,” TMZ confirms.

Born Jarad Anthony Higgins, Juice’s rise to fame began with his catchy hit “Lucid Dreams” during the summer of 2018 and continued with follow up singles “Bandit” and “All Girls Are The Same.”

His independent success would be a major factor in getting him signed to Interscope records. He celebrated his 21st birthday just last week.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.