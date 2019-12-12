Clinton Portis & Other Ex-NFL Players Accused of Defrauding The League’s Health Program

Former Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis, ex-Saints wide receiver Joe Horn are among a group of ex-NFL players in some serious trouble. They have all been charged with defrauding the league’s health program of millions of dollars TMZ Sports reports.

Clinton Portis Facing Up to 20 Years In Prison For Allegedly Defrauding NFL https://t.co/jqN5GQtUxs — TMZ (@TMZ) December 12, 2019

According to court docs obtained by the gossip site, Portis, Horn, Robert McCune, John Eubanks, Tamarick Vanover, Ceandris Brown, James Butler, Fredrick Bennett, and Etric Pruitt concocted a scheme back in 2017 to make money off of the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Plan by making fraudulent claims.

Per TMZ Sports:

“Officials say the scheme wasn’t too complicated … Portis and the former players allegedly made up fake claims, submitted them to the plan (which is designed to help retired players pay for medical bills), and were reimbursed.”

“Officials say some of the fraudulent claims included the players looking to be reimbursed for things like pricey hyperbaric oxygen chambers, ultrasound machines, and electromagnetic therapy devices designed for use on horses.”