Kodak Black Claims He’s Being Abused And Drugged With “An Unknown Substance” In Prison

Kodak Black was living a less than stellar life on the outside, and lately its been apparent life in prison hasn’t been treating him well.

The jailed rapper took to Instagram Saturday with a lengthy to reveal all the unfair treatment he’s been receiving in the Federal Detention Center of Miami.

“On October 29th I was laced with an unknown substance here in Miami, FDC. That substance gave me an out of body experience and had me feeling like I was possessed and dying slowly. Upon this experience, I managed to go to the CO’s office to seek medical

Attention. This same CO who denied me medical attention, proceeded to pepper spray me which instantly impaired my vision and I was oblivious to who was punching and grabbing me repeatedly in the face. Even after I was on the floor they continued to strike me and deploy more people. I was summoning for them to stop while gasping for my breath. This near death experience felt like dogs were tearing at my skin while they were grabbing and beating me while I was under the influence of this unknown substance that mysteriously hasn’t popped up in my Urine analysis… Prior to this there were a few inmates who intentionally beat up … An officer and no charges were filed. Meanwhile I get into a fight with another inmate and this officer jumps in to inflict harm on himself and capitalize on my status as a local celebrity … I had officers tell me that the CO was ok that night and that he is trying to go this route. Because he self checked himself in the hospital. I have also heard officers tell me that the CO has been back to FDC and bragging that he will get a quarter million from me,” Kodak alleges in the long caption.

He ends it by explaining that his goal is to unearth what the prison system is doing to brutally punish prisoners, writing, “I want to shed this light on police brutality and the tactics they use to cover their behinds. #JUSTICEFORKODAK”

Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri has been in prison for over a month and recently filed an appeal for his 46-month sentence.

The 22-year-old hasn’t been able to stay out of trouble for the last few years. According to the NY Times, just this past April, Kodak was arrested by U.S. Customs agents when attempting to re-enter the United States from Canada with two other people, drugs, and weapons. Kodak was driving a Cadillac Escalade with temporary California tags when it was discovered that there was a pistol and weed in the vehicle. A Porsche following closely behind was found to have two loaded guns and more weed.