He Had Time: Anderson .Paak Rips Goldlink For His “Disrespectful” Mac Miller Instagram Post

Things got a bit chippy before Thanksgiving on the internet between Goldlink and Anderson .Paak. Tuesday (Nov.26) Goldlink, for some strange reason, decided to share a post on Instagram with some photos, including a Mac Miller portrait accompanied by an extremely long caption. In the weird IG post, the ‘Crew” crafter claimed he missed the late rapper who passed away September 2018 of an accidental overdose. Then in the same breath also accused Miller of biting off his album And After That, We Didn’t Talk when he created a Divine Feminity.

Weird flex, but okay. The internet wasn’t here for Goldlink’s posthumous shade, and neither was Anderson .Paak, who was mentioned in Goldlink’s lengthy backhanded post. This morning the always fun-loving and happy-go-lucky artist let the chopper spray in a now-deleted Instagram post of his own, and he did not bite his tongue.

“@goldlink I would imagine yo weird ass posted up somewhere just like this when you decided to make that disrespectful, narcissistic, jealous grossly unnecessary post. Why you would do it I can’t even understand It . maybe your belt was wrapped around your Gotdamn waist too tight or maybe it was the choker cutting the circulation off to the brain but since you felt it necessary to bring me up twice and my boy ain’t here to respond ima say it like this. You ain’t the first to make an album inspired by a relationship, you ain’t the first to make a song featuring Anderson .Paak but you are the first to disrespect my friend who is no longer here for absolutely no reason and I can’t stand for that. I’m not a tough guy I’m not about negativity but this bugged me bad bro. I’ve called you and dm’d and you havnt responded. So since this is what you like to do in order to get attention we can do it like this. You’re not surprised huh? Well I’m in disbelief!!! If Devine feminine was such a blue print of your record then tell me where the plaques are for whatever your sh*t was called!! Mac brought your ass on tour and opened up his fan base to you when you had nothing and this the type of appreciation you give? You should of just been grateful for the op! Whatever issues you had with Mac should have been addressed in person and ended there. what’s the point of bringing this up after his passing and disrespecting his name? You really woke up feeling like that was the move? That ain’t how you go about promoting whatever you got coming. Some things simply have nothing to do with you but when you have a God Complex im sure it’s easy to think everything comes from you or was inspired in some way. Whatever it is I ain’t giving it no more energy. I pray you get back to the music and spreading good energy, ima do the same. Mac Miller forever, love to his family and y’all have a blessed one.”

We hope the two artists can have a face-to-face conversation on the matter. But one thing is clear when it comes to talking about Mac Miller negatively… DON’T.

Photo: Auturo Holmes Photography / @arturoholmesphotos