Playlist: Jay-Z’s Favorite Songs Of The Year Include Tracks By Kanye, DaBaby, & Summer Walker

Are Kanye and Hov back? There appears to be some hope.

The pair sparked rumors of reconciliation when they were seen shmoozing at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash and now Jay Z’s released a new TIDAL playlist that includes music by ‘Ye, DaBaby, Drake, Polo G, Lil TJay, and more. Titled Jay-Z’s Year End Picks 2019, the songs listed are hailed as the icon’s favorite Hip-Hop and R&B tracks of the year.

Some of the more notable songs featured include:

“INTRO” – DaBaby

“Almeda” – Solange

“EARFQUAKE” – Tyler, The Creator

“Best on Earth” – Russ & Bia

“Suge” – DaBaby

“Already” – Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer

“Follow God” – Kanye West

“Cash Shit” – Meg Thee Stallion (Feat. DaBaby)

“Pop Out” – Polo G & Lil Tjay

“Satish” – Tee Grizzley

“Welcome To The Party” – Pop Smoke

“Playing Games” – Summer Walker

“Middle Child” – J. Cole

Tune into the full playlist below.