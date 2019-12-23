Eddie Murphy Clowns Bill Cosby During SNL Monologue, Cosby’s Spokeperson Responds

Saturday (Dec.21) Eddie Murphy made his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live. Taking full advantage of the moment, during his opening monologue, the 58-year-old Dolemite Is My Name star took a dig at 82-year-old disgraced actor Bill Cosby. A spokesperson for Cosby responded the following day calling out Murphy.

During the monologue, Murphy joked that if you told him 30 years ago that he would be a stay-at-home dad with 10 kids while Bill was in jail, he would have taken that bet. He ended the joke by imitating Cosby’s voice and adding, “who is America’s dad now?”

The well-timed jab at Cosby landed with the live studio audience and viewers across the country, but didn’t sit well with Cosby’s spokesperson who issued a lengthy ridiculous statement through Instagram calling Murphy a “Hollywood slave.”

“Mr. Cosby became the first Black to win an Emmy for his role in I Spy, and Mr. Cosby broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry, so that Blacks like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappell, Kevin Hart, and et al., could have an opportunity to showcase their talents for many generations to come. It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby. One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave.

“Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions, and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming clickbait. Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together.”

You can tell he was typing that statement up angrily.

For those who don’t know the history between the two comedians, Murphy joked about Bill Cosby’s disdain toward his style of raunchy standup reenacting an alleged phone call he received from The Cosby Show creator on his iconic Raw comedy special.

Eddie Murphy told no lies on that SNL stage.

Photo: NBC / Getty