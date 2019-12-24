DaBaby Cited For Weed Possession, Says He Is Being Targeted Everytime He Performs In North Carolina

DaBaby can’t even put on a show for his fans in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, without being harassed by cops. The rapper’s vehicle was swarmed by police, and he was busted and cited for marijuana possession Monday night (Dec.23).

DaBaby Busted and Charged With Marijuana Possession, Resisting Arrest https://t.co/myPEyzkW6m — TMZ (@TMZ) December 24, 2019

The “Bop” crafter just finished performing at the Bojangles’ Coliseum, left the venue, got in his car, and was surrounded by 15 cops in the parking lot the DaBaby detailed. His whip was searched, and that’s where they found the weed. He was cuffed and cited for possession of marijuana, which is not legal in the state of North Carolina…yet.

Following the “sloppy arrest,” the DaBaby spoke with the press and calmly spoke on the situation explaining his side of the story while calling out the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. He also told reporters that he will be sharing “high-quality audio and video,” showing he complied and did not resist arrest. In a report, reps from the CMPD claim the rapper was detained and charged with resisting an officer and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

“Every time. There’s nobody when I pull up in the parking lot, the second I get out the car, 15 cops come around.”

Just spoke to DaBaby about his arrest @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/TiUQr5h42V — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 24, 2019

Following the ordeal, he hopped on Instagram Live to breakdown to fans what he had to go through.

“This how you know the police did wrong,” says DaBaby, raising his wrist to the camera. “I’m in there waiting to see the magistrate for three hours. They made me take twelve different mugshots, fuckin’ with me. The two arresting officers come and tell the C.Os ‘we need Jonathan Kirk’s property, and take me back out the intake door, the same door they brought me in handcuffs. I’m walking in the jail on my way out. Everybody in the world who ever been to jail, especially in Charlotte, know it’s policy to cut this band off you before they let you out the door. They didn’t take me out the right door, they took me out the same door they brought me in.

Earlier, DaBaby held an event at the Bojangles Coliseum, where he handed out holiday presents to underprivileged kids.

