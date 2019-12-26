Bigger Than Sports: Canadian Teen’s Dying Wish To Shake LeBron James’ Hand Comes True

LeBron James‘ and the Los Angeles Lakers may have lost their Christmas Day battle against the Clippers, but the 17-year NBA vet did something much more important.

King James helped a Brampton teen’s dying wish come true–which was to simply shake his hand. Prior to the game between the in-town rivals Corey Groves, a 17-year-old teenager diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumors in May 2019, got the chance to the special the moment happen.

“Before getting sick, I would eat, sleep basketball,” the Brampton teen told the Toronto Sun earlier this month. “Chances are [being in L.A. for the Christmas Day game] will be my last holiday ever. I’m hoping to spread the word and maybe get Lebron’s attention so I can shake my hero’s hand.”

Groves posted the photo on Instagram thanking all his supporters and people who helped make this amazing moment come to fruition, saying Merry Christmas 🙂 I got my wish .so thankful to everyone that helped make this happen 🙂 @kingjames @coreyswish2019 #coreyswish2019”

Groves mother and younger brother made the trip to California from the families native Canada– but James made the trip well worth it.

And like most of us, Groves is also impressed with James’ off-court exploits. “LeBron James just does so many good things off and on the court. Recently he fed tacos to the first responders – no one is asking him to do that but he goes ahead and does it anyways,” Groves told CTV News Toronto. “Some athletes are there for the money but he really cares about this job.”