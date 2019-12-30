Dame Dash Responds To $50 Million Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Dame Dash has been embroiled in plenty of lawsuits over the past few years and his latest one is attached to a hefty payout.

The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder and his fiance Raquel Horn have been accused of sexual assault in a $50 million lawsuit that was filed in U.S. District Court on Thursday. According to a report, a photographer named Monique Bunn filed a $50 million lawsuit against Horn, Dash, and two of his companies, Damon Dash Studios, and Poppington LLC.

Bunn had a great relationship with Dash until this past April when he offered to let her sleep in his daughter’s room and that’s when things allegedly went too far.

“While Bunn was sleeping, Dash approached Bunn and placed his hand on Bunn’s breasts and placed hands/fingers on Bunn’s buttocks. Dash did not have permission or consent to touch Bunn’s sexual organs. Dash was wearing a robe and had no underwear on. Dash had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all day,” the suit alleges.

On top of the alleged sexual assault, Horn and Dash are also withholding Bunn’s property from her.

Thought her property, he currently posseses “20 years of hip-hop culture photography.” Bunn claims they have her pictures of famous icons like Mary J. Blige, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Mase, Quincy Jones, Teddy Riley, Lil Kim, The Fugees, and Missy Elliot.

Dash is never one to let his name get dragged through the mud so he was quick to respond because he thinks it’s extortion.

“This is what setting up a black man looks like live..first they come into your house, then they try to rob you…when they get caught they try to make a good guy look like a bad guy ..then try to extort you,” he wrote in the caption. “#chrisbrownthelawyer is clearly the ring leader of this conspiracy.

“this is his third lawsuit he has personally filed against me in a year…from what I hear the FBI should be doing their job. This is what really happened …keep trying- I’m on point at all times.”