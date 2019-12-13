Dame Dash Speaks On Relationship With JAY-Z: “The Way He Did Me Was Dirty”

Whenever Dame Dash speaks, eyebrows are raised and his most recent interview is no different.

Dash recently stopped by The Real 92.3 to chop it up with Big Boy and things got interesting when the topic of Roc-A-Fella came up. Dame founded the label alongside JAY-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke in 1995 as an outlet for Hov to put out his debut album Reasonable Doubt. Labels were constantly turning him down for a deal so the trio created their own and would eventually sign a partnership with Def Jam. But once Jay accepted the role of CEO and President of Def Jam, the problems began.

“We have fundamental differences. I’m about making other people famous and rich and equal, that’s what I wanted with Roc-A-Fella,” Dash recalls at the 22:40 mark. “And he wanted to be the boss and have people work for him for 25 years straight, which is what happened. I actually feel sorry for my fallen angels, because i’ve taught people to share. […] I make kings, I don’t make slaves.”

Dash then went into a bit more detail about Jay’s appointing of president of Def Jam, revealing that Jay went to LA Reid and alleges that he cut Dash and Biggs out of the company.

“The way he did me was dirty, the way he did Biggs was dirty, the way he dirty,” Dash added. “He went [and] told L.A. Reid, ‘I want Roc-A-Fella, I don’t want Dame and Biggs down…’ And we was like, ‘Damn, out of left.’ When I had the conversations yeah I wanna look like a boss, I can’t look like a boss around him. I thought that was dirty. The shit he did the Roc with? That was dirty. When he said he wasn’t gonna be a part of it while I was selling it devalued it and then, you know, I stepped away from it because I needed to go do my own thing. And then all of a sudden they go and do a big deal like that? That was dirty.”

In the end, Dash said he didn’t really wanna talk about their falling out because Jay never speaks on it either.