Ari Lennox On The Racist Troll Who Compared Her To A Rottweiler: “Black Features Are Royalty.”

Ari Lennox’s response to a racist troll who compared her to an animal is going viral. Per usual we are in awe of the talented singer, as her candidness forces folks to take a good look in the self-hate mirror.

Also naming Teyana Taylor in the disgusting tweet, the troll wrote “Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor’s ability to have dangerously high sex appeal while simultaneously looking like rottweilers will always amaze me.” Welp, Ari had time to respond. “People hate Blackness so bad,” she tweeted, adding “Moms and Dads please love on your beautiful black children. Tell them they’re beautiful constantly. Tell them Black people are beautiful. Tell them black features are beautiful.” See her tweets below.

People hate blackness so bad https://t.co/yXtTmhyf1S — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) January 1, 2020

Moms and Dads please love on your beautiful black children. Tell them they’re beautiful constantly. Tell them Black people are beautiful. Tell them black features are beautiful. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) January 1, 2020

Black women literally the most disrespected. Period https://t.co/Z3s6acVzZP — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) January 1, 2020

Make it make sense. Black features are royalty. https://t.co/bx8Rnp064V — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) January 1, 2020

Continuing to get her point across, Ari also spoke directly to fans and critics via IG Live. Teary-eyed, the singer explained she is not only upset about the tweet, but also at Black people who are dismissive of these issues. Hit the flip to watch that clip and to see how social media reacted.

