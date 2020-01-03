Death Row Records Is Now Reportedly Owned By Toy Company Hasbro

Following news that Suge Knight signed over his life rights to none other than Ray J, new reports state toy company Hasbro now owns Suge’s notorious record label Death Row Records. Entertainment One reportedly bought Death Row back in 2013 and has now merged with Hasbro.

“Hasbro, the toymaker behind childhood favorites including products are Transformers, Power Rangers, Furby, Nerf, Twister, and My Little Pony, are now the legal owners of Death Row Records,” The Fader writes, adding “The change in ownership of the label famed for being home to Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac, comes as part of a $3.8 billion merger deal with Canadian studio Entertainment One.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hasbro’s deal was signed Monday, December 30. “Entertainment One, who produce Peppa Pig among other TV titles, purchased Death Row in 2013. In addition to Death Row, Hasbro also now eOne music subsidiary Dualtone as part of the deal,” The Fader goes on to explain.

In a statement reported by THR, Hasbro chairman Brian Goldner said of the merger “We are excited about what we can do together and see tremendous opportunity for shareholder value creation through this acquisition.” Stay tuned!