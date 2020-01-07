Rae Sremmurd’s Stepfather Reportedly Murdered & Their Brother Taken Into Custody

The stepfather of rap duo Rae Sremmurd has reportedly been murdered in a Mississippi shooting.

According to TMZ, Monday night (Jan. 6.) the Tupelo Police Department was dispatched to a home where officers discovered a 62-year-old man who died on the scene from several gunshot wounds. A person of interest in the murder has already been named as Michael Brown, the younger half-brother of Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee. The 19-year-old was taken into custody and will be held for psychiatric evaluation.

The victim, named Floyd Sullivan, has been in Rae Sremmurd’s life from an early age. “He raised them ever since the boys were in middle school, and moved to Mississippi with their mother, Bernadette. Floyd also has a son, Floyd Jr., from a previous relationship,” reports TMZ.

Aaquil Iben Shamon Brown, known as Slim Jxmmi, and his little brother Khalif Malik Ibn Shamon Brown, known as Swae Lee haven’t publicly spoken out on the death of their stepfather yet.

The tragedy occurred on the rap duo’s 5-year-anniversary of their debut album SremmLife, which saw their fame take off to new heights thanks to a project stacked with feel-good, bass-thumping party anthems. The album also laid the groundwork for what would be their biggest hit years later in the Gucci Mane-assisted chart-topper Black Beatles.