Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album Drops Next Week — Here Are The Details

We’ve got some bittersweet news for Mac Miller fans.

The late rapper will release a posthumous album, entitled Circles, next Friday. Per his family’s announcement, it was very important to Mac that his fans get to hear the finished product:

“Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal,” the letter read, adding “At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle—Swimming in Circles was the concept.”

“He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them,” the letter went on to say. “After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work.”

See the full message below.

According to the announcement, Circles will be released January 17. Stay tuned and may the great, late Mac Miller rest in peace.