3 Men Have Reportedly Been Charged in Connection with Mac Miller’s Death

Three men have been charged for reportedly supplying drugs that ultimately led to the death of Mac Miller in September 2018. The indictment claims that Cameron Pettit, Ryan Reavis, and Stephen Walter all played a part in supplying Miller with fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills.

If these men are found guilty, they will be required to serve a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison. Court documents explain in detail each man’s involvement in Miller’s death. Walter is accused of distributing the cocaine and fentanyl to Pettit, Reavis was the runner — or middleman — for the fentanyl distribution, while Pettit was named as the person who supplied the drugs directly to Miller.

The indictment has two counts that place responsibility on the men being charged as the ones responsible. There is a conspiracy charge that alleges the men conspired to serve Miller fentanyl-laced cocaine knowing that it could lead to fatality. There’s another charge for the act of distributing the cocaine.

Mark McCormick, Miller’s father, said the family is relieved that they have apprehended the people who they believe are responsible and should be held liable for the death of his son.

“We find comfort in that. Many of us who were young, including me, experiment with drugs, but it’s a different f*cking world out there,” he said. “All it takes is a little tiny stone of fentanyl and cocaine and you’re dead.”

Along with the opioids found in his system, alcohol was also detected.