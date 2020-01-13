Marshawn Lynch Uses His Press Conference To Offer Young Players Financial Advice: “Take Care Of Y’all Chicken”

Marshawn Lynch‘s second stint with the Seattle Seahawks may have come to an end last night, but he made sure to leave with a bang.

The Seahawks fell to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs that saw Lynch score two touchdowns and say some touching words in his post-game press conference. Too often, athletes make millions of dollars in their short-lived careers and are broke soon after. Lynch is known for being frugal and wants others to heed his advice.

Once asked about whether Lynch was coming back next year, the running back said “we’ll see” before sending a message to young NFL players looking to secure a financial future once their playing career is over.

“I’ll say it like this though right. This is a valuable time for a lot of these young dudes, y’all feel me. They don’t be taking care of their chicken right? Their family,” Lynch said, according to Keith Jenkins of the Associated Press. “So if I had an opportunity to let these young guys know something I’d say take care of y’all money ’cause it don’t last forever.

“I’ve been on the other side of retirement and it’s good when you get over there and you can do what the (expletive) you want to. So I’ll tell y’all right now while y’all in it, take care of y’all bread, so when y’all done, you go ahead and take care of yourself. So while y’all at it right now take care of y’all bodies, you know what I mean? Take care of y’all chicken, take care of y’all mentals.”

He went on to explain that a lot of his friends have passed away and how important it is to take care of both your mental health and your physical body. Before anyone could ask Lynch another question, he left the podium saying, “I appreciate it. Thank you all and have a good day.”

If that was his last time interview ever given as an NFL player, he definitely made it count.