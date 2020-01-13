Cory Booker Suspends 2020 Presidential Campaign: “I Got In This Race To Win” [Video]

A

nother one bites the dust. Senator Cory Booker has ended his 2020 presidential campaign, citing money issues. Booker made his announcement via email, saying it was a difficult decision to make but he is focusing his attention on the business of impeaching no. 45, a noble cause.

“It’s with a full heart that I share this news — I’ve made the decision to suspend my campaign for president,” Booker wrote, according to ABC News. “It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory.”

“Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win — money we don’t have, and money that is harder to raise because I won’t be on the next debate stage and because the urgent business of impeachment will rightly be keeping me in Washington,” he continued. “So I’ve chosen to suspend my campaign now, take care of my wonderful staff, and give you time to consider the other strong choices in the field.” Booker’s campaign struggled to cement a firm stance at the polls.

In a separate video posted to Youtube, Booker said he’d be recommitting himself to the work, adding he has faith the nation will come together with a common purpose. Watch below as you bid his presidential campaign adieu.