It finally happened, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, after 12 long hours of debate on Wednesday (Dec.18). Trump, who worked extremely hard at being the most corrupt commander-in-chief the country has ever had earned his title of being only the third POTUS to be impeached by Congress and first while only serve one term. Twitter, of course, celebrated the historic moment.

The House led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi gaveled in both articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — on the long historic day/night. The vote went down pretty much down party lines with only two Democrats voting against impeachment and “Democratic presidential candidate,” Tulsi Gabbard voting “present” on both articles. The spineless Republicans all voted against impeachment while former Republican now and Independent, Justin Amash voted for Impeachment.

Now, this does not mean that Donald Trump will be booted out of the White House. There is still the matter of a trial that has to go down in the Republican-controlled Senate led by Mitch McConnell. Trump is sure to be acquited there, and Senators Lindsey Graham and McConnell are already hinting that Democrats will be wasting their time. They both have alluded that their minds are made up, and they don’t care to even listen to pretty damning evidence against Trump. So don’t expect to see a fair trial where a two-thirds majority is needed to remove Trump.

But that hasn't dampened the importance of the moment at all. Trump might not admit, but he knows the stain of impeachment will follow him forever, and that bothers him.

