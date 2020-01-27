Kanye West Honors Kobe Bryant At Midnight Sunday Service Alongside Kirk Franklin

Rappers and athletes are often synonymous with each other. Both often come up from hard times and achieve insane amounts of success at very young ages and spend many of their formative years trying to adjust.

So it makes sense that the death of Kobe Bryant has hit rapper Kanye West pretty hard. West has taken a break from his usual raps and has been expressing himself through his Sunday Service’s as of late, so he decided to dedicate one to the Laker Legend by holding a Midnight Sunday Service on Sunday evening.

Snippets of the event have since hit social media and revealed that West spoke about the moment he found out about Bryant’s death.

Kanye singing about Kobe at #SundayService last night (1.26.20)💛🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Nr7GCXB99B — Photos of Kimye Media 🐐👑 (@photosofkimye) January 27, 2020

“When I was driving home, they was pinning your jersey on the freeway and I just broke down,” West sings.

The event took place in Burbank, California with Chance The Rapper and Kirk Franklin also in attendance. Franklin spoke of loss and confusion.

“Why do bad things happen to good people?” mused Franklin at one point while Chance The Rapper rapped his “Ultralight Beam” verse.

Ye even took to Instagram to reveal how distraught he was alongside an old photo of the two in the studio when he was recording his hit song “Power.”

“Kobe, We love you brother,” West wrote in a post dedicated to Bryant. “We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave.”

On Sunday, January 26 the world learned that while on the way to a basketball game, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were killed after the helicopter they were riding in crashed in Calabasas. Bryant is survived by his wife and three daughters.