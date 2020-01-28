LeBron James Breaks His Silence On The Passing of Kobe Bryant With Touching Instagram Post

Since the tragic helicopter crash in Calfornia that took 9 lives, including Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna Bryant, 13, NBA players have chimed in on their hero’s passing. One player we didn’t hear from immediately was LeBron James, that was until Monday (Jan.28) evening.

One final conversation: LeBron James and Kobe Bryant had phone call late Saturday night after James passed Bryant on the NBA scoring charts, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Several Lakers players listened into call — in what would be their final memory of Bryant's voice. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2020

James finally broke his silence via an Instagram post on the death of Kobe, and it also turned out that he was one of the last people to speak with Bryant before he died. The two spoke following James passing Kobe on the NBA all-time scoring list, and with what would be his last post on his IG account, Bryant congratulated James on the milestone.

LeBron couldn’t have imagined that would have been the last time he would see his big brother and mentor along with his daughter alive. Following the fatal crash, there was footage of Bron landing back in Los Angeles from the east coast road trip clearly distraught after learning the news of Bryant’s death while in the air. With all eyes on LeBron’s socials, it was radio silence, but it was deafening cause we all knew he was mourning. That changed last night with a very touching post with King James revealing he struggled while attempting to find the words to honor Kobe and Gigi.

Under a gallery of photos with a picture of James dapping up Kobe, he began in the caption, “I’m Not Ready, but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA.”

He further added, “Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔.”

You can read the entire touching caption below. Rest in power to Kobe and Gianna.

Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty