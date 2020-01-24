LeBron James & Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Captains As Jordan Brand Unveils Jerseys

The All-Star break is vastly approaching and the fire jerseys have just been unveiled.

As has been the tradition for the last couple years the jerseys are inspired by the city in which the game will be hosted, this year the All-Star game is in Chicago, Illinois.

The actual All-Star game jerseys, which were designed by Chicago legend Michael Jordan and his team, are inspired by Chicago’s “L” trains which overarch much of the city, and all jerseys will feature the six point star which is an ode to the Chicago City flag.

In total there are eight different all star jerseys for the weekend, those jerseys will be colored and inspired by the eight different transit lines that run through the city.

The Jordan Brand website breaks down the specifics; green and pink jerseys will be used in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Brown and yellow jerseys will be used for the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game. Orange and purple will be used in the Rising Stars Challenge.

A look at this year's Jordan Brand NBA All-Star uniforms. The uniforms take inspiration from the city’s transit line. The eight lines of the train match the number of uniforms seen on court during NBA All-Star 2020. pic.twitter.com/SAurZkThqK — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) January 24, 2020

As the highest vote-getters in their respective conferences, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James have been named team captains for the second year in a row. This marks James’ 16th All-Star selection, the only players with more are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 19 and Kobe Bryant’s 18.

The East starter pool also includes Kemba Walker, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid, while the West starter pool includes James Harden, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, and Luka Doncic. The reserves will be announced next Thursday and hopefully, Jimmy Butler gets some love.

P.S. One of the greatest travesties for NBA fans in a relationship is that NBA All-Star weekend usually coincides with Valentine’s Day, I’m sure the NBA doesn’t care, but they should change that, for the sake of all my basketball fans out there in relationships!