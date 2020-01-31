Moving On?: Tom Brady’s Cryptic Instagram Post Has Everyone Freaking Out

Super Bowl LIV is literally two days away, but instead of NFL fans focusing on the big game, they are talking about Tom Brady.

Brady’s future is currently up in limbo following the team who seemed to be in the big game every year getting ran over by Derrick Henry in the Tennessee Titans in the NFL’s AFC Wild Card playoff game. All season long, rumors have been swirling that this run as a member of the Patriots could have been Brady’s last. Now a recent Instagram post has fans freaking out and wondering if indeed Brady is done in New England.

In the photo shared to his 7.1 million followers, it’s a silhouette of the Brady at the end of tunnel walking out or into Gillette Stadium. There is no caption for the post, so everyone is assuming what could TB possibly be hinting at.

In the comments we see Michael Strahan saying “Do you my man! Your life to live and your decisions to live with! 🙌🏾👍🏾,” that could give some fans the impression that Brady is thinking about calling it a career. But we all know that isn’t the case cause Tom Terrific hinted at playing well into his 40s.

If you hit Twitter and type Tom Brady in the search bar you will see nothing but speculation with fans trying to decipher what Brady was trying to accomplish with the cryptic post. Here are two different interpretations:

One fan did some serious detective work.

Tom Brady is right handed meaning as a man he wears his watch on his left hand. The bulge of his watch being on the left means he is walking into Gillette Stadium meaning he is staying in New England.. my work here is done. https://t.co/eRW1diPoo2 — not so cocky heat fan (@jsmeezyy) January 30, 2020

Shannon Sharpe believes Brady is just being selfish and is “hijacking a moment.”

.@ShannonSharpe on Tom Brady's cryptic IG picture: "This is not your moment, you're hijacking a moment. He knows that everybody was going to talk about this. This is bulljive, he's selfish and he knows it." pic.twitter.com/A0PrPyR2NI — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 31, 2020

Could he be walking out of Gillette Stadium for good and on his way to Miami?

If Tom Brady was walking out of Gillette Stadium in the photo he posted on Thursday, could he end up walking into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as a free agent? https://t.co/xI8W2gKLpD — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 31, 2020

ESPN’s NFL insider, Adam Schefter is reporting the picture has nothing to do with Brady’s future at all, but he is enjoying the speculation that has come from it.

Am told that this tweet is not related to Tom Brady’s football future. Repeat, not related to his football future. But the speculation sure is fun. https://t.co/DmUcn5vCvK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2020

Well, it looks like we are going to have to wait and see, it could just be Tom posting a cool photo of himself, and we are just doing the most. One thing is sure, New England Patriots are definitely on edge waiting to learn TB 12’s playing future.

Photo: Maddie Meyer / Getty