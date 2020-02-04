Yo Gotti Is Currently Celebrating THIS Major Career Achievement

January has been a long year, but Yo Gotti is making it work no matter how strenuous the task.

The Memphis rapper and Collective Music Group founder is officially a free man, as he announced he got out of his label deal and now owns all of his own masters. “Drop my album, out my deal, own my masters… all in da 1st month of da year,” he wrote on Instagram, adding “2020 gone be different. #Untrapped for real!”

In case you missed it, Gotti dropped his album Untrapped just a few days ago on January 31st. The project features a bunch of heavy hitters, including Meg Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. Check out his celebratory post below and stream the album here.