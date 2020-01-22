DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Ari Lennox, & More To Headline Broccoli City 2020

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to hit up more festivals, Broccoli City‘s got you covered with a stacked line-up.

The festival isn’t until May, but the headliners for the D.C.-based event have been released, with acts like DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ari Lennox touching the stage. Specifically going down the weekend of May 7 other artists performing will include Burna Boy, Doja Cat, Lucky Daye, and IDK.

The bill also notes there will be “special guests” so festival-goers should expect some surprises when they get to see their favorite artists.

The founders of the festival, who are Black, recently explained just how important it is to create a safe space for people of color to enjoy themselves– especially in their own communities.

“As a black-owned, millennial-led festival, we take great pride in our ability to create safe and authentic spaces for the black community to gather and celebrate the beauty of our culture,” said the festival founders Brandon McEachern and Marcus Allen. “At a time like this, it’s imperative for us to protect these spaces and encourage one another to make their voices heard, which is why our return to Washington, D.C. is so important.”

Beyond music, the collective also has BroccoliCon, in which “Leaders from around the world will convene to exchange tools and resources need to educate, equip and empower one another to make a sustainable impact in our most vulnerable communities.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24 with general admission tickets starting at just $79. For more info, hit up the Broccoli City website for more information