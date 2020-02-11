How Much Do You Really Know About Hennessy? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Hennessy is the unofficial, official drink of the Black community and there are so many reasons why. First and foremost, you won’t spend an arm and a leg and depending on your buzz commitment, you can get anywhere from just lit enough to super lit. And, we’re not even going to get in to what Henny seems to do for a man’s libido… but let’s just say things happen… great things.

After news broke that the NBA has parted ways with Jack Daniel’s whiskey and picked up Hennessy as “their official spirit” we thought we’d test your knowledge of the distiller. In case you missed it, Hennessy U.S. Senior Vice President Giles Woodyer said of the partnership. “We are pleased to be partnering with the NBA, a forward-thinking league that embodies our ‘Never stop. Never settle.’ mantra. “There’s an energy pulsing through the NBA that compels it to evolve, to push the limits of its own potential. Our new collaborative journey is rooted in this joint passion and will explore the realms of legacy, culture and innovation.”

