Stripper Who Continued Dancing After 15-Foot Fall Reportedly Scared To Work The Pole Again

Whatever your opinion of strippers may be, I think we can all agree on one thing — working the pole ain’t easy.
We were all reminded of that fact over the weekend when a professional dancer went tumbling to the floor while trying her best to please the present clientele. Miraculously, after hitting the floor, she continued to dance… but apparently the incident has left her slightly traumatized.
“Genea Sky — the exotic dancer who came crashing down from a 15-foot pole but kept twerking afterward — is taking a page out of the great George Michael’s song, ‘Careless Whisper,’ ’cause she never wants to dance again,” TMZ reports. Apparently sources “close to Genea” told TMZ she’s been telling her friends her stripper days are over “because her fall and the injuries she suffered have scared her to death.” Genea reportedly suffered a broken jaw and more.After she went viral, tons of strip clubs want Genea to dance at their venues, but she’s not interested, TMZ states, adding “We’re told she’s grateful for all her fellow strippers who’ve reached out with comforting messages and shared their own injury stories … it’s made Genea feel like she’s not alone.” “Our sources say the painful experience has also inspired Sky to try to change the industry and improve exotic dancers’ lives … but she’s not sure how yet,” the site goes on to say.
If you missed the viral video watch below. As you can see, Genea tweeted at the time “Yes, I fell off the pole. Yes, I fractured my jaw. NO, I’m not f*cking okay. And there’s absolutely NOTHING funny about this situation. This is the worst pain I’ve ever felt and I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone.” Ouch.