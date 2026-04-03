The Virgil Abloh Archives X Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” Are Sneakerheads’ Latest Hype Obsession

Source: Air Jordan / V.A.A.

When you take the most revered Jordan model of all time, the Jordan 1, and the toolings behind the Off-White brand, you get one of the most universally loved sneakers in recent memory.

The Off-White x Jordan 1 is making its triumphant return, after first releasing back in 2018, and with the OGs going for more than $2,300 on StockX, it’s clear sneakerheads are still clamoring for a pair.

The colorway skips the colorblocking usually seen on Jordan 1s, like Shadows, Royals, or even the Chicagos, and opts for an icy white.

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Dubbed the “Alaska 1s,” the upper is done up in white leather, with side panels and the tongue appearing to be a neoprene-like material with cool blue undertones that match the zip tie. It’s also helped along by grey suede surrounding the heel and exposed foam circling the collar, which plays up its rough-around-the-edges aesthetic.

Source: Air Jordan / V.A.A.

A lone pop of color is a bright orange patch with exaggerated stitching, along with a Swoosh held down by exposed blue stitching on either side. The patina’d sole has the typical “AIR” signage.

A major difference between the 2018 and 2026 pairs is the printed words on the interior of the foot. What previously read “OFF-WHITE for Nike,” now reads “VAA for NIKE ‘AIR JORDAN 1’ Beaverton, Oregon USA c. 1985.”

Source: Air Jordan / V.A.A.

V.A.A. stands for Virgil Abloh Archives and marks a new era in Off-White’s post-Virgil Abloh chapter, following his death in 2021.

The archive encompasses more than 20,000 artifacts related to the late visionary, some of which will inspire upcoming releases. First up was Volume 001 of The Virgil Reader, a 256-page publication offering insight into his creative process. At $55, the book was limited to 2,000 units and came with a chance to win the Alaska 1s early.

“The mission of the Virgil AblohArchive™ is to keep Virgil’s ideas alive,” reads the site. “As an evolving record of his work and worldview, the Archive™ seeks to advance public understanding of his creative legacy by making his work accessible to anyone seeking to study and build upon his ideas.”

Virgil Abloh Archive further enriched and celebrated young creatives through its World’s Fair program, too. It started in major cities across the world, like Los Angeles, New York City, London, Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Chicago. Each city will host workshops and the opportunity to buy some merchandise, as well as the V.A.A. Jordan 1.

Now the Alaska 1s are up for release today, April 3, for $230. Raffles were at spots like A Ma Maniere, Social Status, Extra Butter, Union LA, and its own Canary Yellow.

But raffles have since closed. Of course, you can cop them on the secondary market on sites like StockX and GOAT.

See below how sneakerheads are reacting to the release and if they hit.