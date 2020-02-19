BREAKING: Brooklyn Rapper Pop Smoke Shot & Killed During Home Invasion

Throw 2020 in a bowl of rice already. TMZ broke the tragic news that rising Hip-Hop star Pop Smoke was shot and killed during an alleged home invasion.

#BREAKING: Rapper Pop Smoke shot and killed in what appears to be a home invasion robbery https://t.co/4heONMx7TH — TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2020

The shocking news of Pop Smoke born Bashar Jackson’s death is still being processed by many on social media and the Hip-Hop community. TMZ shared that according to its law enforcement sources, two men wearing hoodies and masks broke into Smoke’s Hollywood Hills residence around 4:30 AM.

The alleged masked assailants opened fire fatally wounding Pop Smoke and were seen fleeing on foot from the scene of the crime. Jackon was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead. According to the celebrity gossip site, the suspects are still on the loose and have not been identified by law enforcement. One man was arrested on the scene but was later determined to not be involved in the shooting and was released.

Nicki Minaj hinted at the rapper’s death before TMZ confirmed it by posting a cryptic message on Instagram stating:

“The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest in Peace, Pop.”

Pop Smoke was just 20-years-old and was considered an artist on the rise following the release of his record “Welcome To The Party,” which many dubbed the “song of the summer.” He would later go on to collaborate with Travis Scott on the record “Gatti,” and just recently released a new mixtape, Meet The Woo 2.

Rest in Power, Pop Smoke, the story is still developing.

Photo: Jeremy Moeller / Getty