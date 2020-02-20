Supreme Oreos Are Already Reselling For $2,500 On eBay

Supreme, the legendary New York-based skateboarding and clothing brand, is known for its odd collaborations.

There was that time it sold branded nunchucks or a fire extinguisher, but the latest collab is perhaps the weirdest– enter the Supreme Oreo. The Supreme X Oreo collab looks similar to the regular sandwich cookie, except it’s red, and in place of the usual Oreo text, is Supreme’s classic box logo.

The snack may be part of Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2020, but it’s unlikely that people will actually be dipping these in milk or eating them as a midnight snack anytime soon. Anything Supreme is hyped up, which means the resellers and the hypebeasts will be out in full force to not only cop all the cookies they can but also sell them at an astronomical markup.

The $8 #Supreme x Oreo collaboration that sold out this morning are now going for $4,000 on @EBay pic.twitter.com/lTw9hnGDqi — Glock Topickz (@GlockTopickz) February 20, 2020

According to Eater, they’re rumored to cost $8 a pack –which is already high– but leave it to reselling giant eBay to outdo that.

While the cookies have barely released, eBay has 3-packs listed for $500, and one even has a current bid of $4,000.

Les cookies Oreo version Supreme sont vendus pour 4000 $ sur eBay. pic.twitter.com/r6HsulkN9U — Kheire Meirane Amare (@k_meiraneamare) February 20, 2020

Supreme’s entire Spring/Summer collection released today at the flagship NYC store, so they’ll likely be more on your favorite consignment shop by the end of the day if you’ve got a sweet tooth or looking secure the outrageous collaboration. And if you’re looking for a way to store the cookies and keep them pristine condition, you can always cop the Supreme-Branded Ziploc bags that also drop today, February 20.

Check out the rest of the items releasing, like the coveted Air Force 1s and the MLB varsity jacket, here.

Oh, and the Oreos are double stuffed.