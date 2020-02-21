Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Gets Trial Date

As the world is still struggling to deal with the death of celebrities like Kobe Bryant and even more recently rapper Pop Smoke, the one year anniversary of another unfortunate death is fastly approaching– Nipsey Hussle.

Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, and in just a few weeks his murderer’s trial is set to begin. According to the New York Daily News, Eric Holder’s trial starts at the beginning of April and will likely last about two weeks. Holder was in a Los Angeles courtroom earlier this week as Judge Robert Perry informed him of the case’s particulars.

“Mr. Holder, as you know, this is an important case and a serious case,” Perry reportedly said to Holder during court proceedings. “”These cases take time to get ready for trial. You have the right to a speedy trial. “Are you OK that we continue this case, and you come back on March 18 and we do our best to start your trial within 30 days. Are you OK with that?”

Last March, Nipsey was shot and killed outside of his Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Ave in South Los Angeles when he was picking up some gear for a friend who’d recently come home from jail. Holder approached him, and when Hussle allegedly accused him of being a snitch, violence ensued.

Back in May, Holder was indicted by a grand jury on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and two new counts of assault with a firearm by a grand jury.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.