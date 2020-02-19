CasBar: Jadakiss Talks Kobe Bryant’s Legacy, If He’d Vote For Michael Jordan For President, & New Album “Ignatius”

We’re used to having some spitters come through and kick it with us on CasBar, but none quite as accomplished as Jadakiss.

As one-third of The LOX, the crew gets a chance to talk to Kiss about where he was when he found out that Kobe Bryant had tragically passed away and why’d he’d considering voting for Michael Jordan if he ran for president. On the music side of things, the Yonkers rapper opens up about the inspiration behind his latest album title, “Ignatius” as he takes on Rae Holliday is a game of pool. The CasBar crew then gets a chance to see Kiss chop it up with Beanz while the two face off in a heated game of 2K where the legendary Golden State Warriors took on Miami Heat‘s The Big 3.

Watch the latest episode of CasBar up top to see if Jadakiss was able to take home the W.